Update: Scene cleared after 18-wheeler overturns in Scott County

UPDATE: The scene where an 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday night in Scott County has been cleared.

Investigators at the scene said no one was hurt during the accident.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an 18-wheeler accident on I-20 East in Scott County.

The 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday night just before the Highway 13 exit.

According to MDOT, the 18-wheeler was carrying grain. Leaders said the grain spilled across the interstate, and crews are working to clear the scene.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.