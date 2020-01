PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-wheeler overturned on the I-20 East ramp to Highway 49 in Pearl.

According to the City of Pearl, several wreckers are on site and the exit will be closed for some time. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews should have the scene cleared in about an hour.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

