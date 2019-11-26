Cargo truck overturns on I-55 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A cargo, carrying mail, overturned on I-55 South in Hinds County.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident is located past Terry. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators believe the cause of the crash was road rage. According to authorities, one vehicle cut off another vehicle. The truck overturned onto the I-55 S. Frontage Road.
The company that owns the cargo truck said the driver has minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office sent units to the scene to assist.
Crews are working to clear the scene, and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.