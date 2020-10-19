18-wheeler overturns on Springridge Road in Hinds County

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hinds County EMA, an 18-wheeler overturned Monday afternoon on Springridge Road.

The accident happened on Springridge Road just north of Highway 18. Crews temporarily closed the area due to the crash.

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories