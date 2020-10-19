18-wheeler overturns on Springridge Road in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Andrea Sanders will serve as the new Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. She is a former social worker for children and current General Counsel and Principal Deputy Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

“I am proud to make this appointment today. Not only has Andrea served with integrity and devotion in this field for many decades, she brings powerful personal experience to the job. Andrea was adopted into a loving Mississippi family as an infant. She is not only a leader in the effort to look after Mississippi’s children, she is a testament to the unlimited potential of every child in the system,” said Reeves. “From her work to provide therapy and care for struggling children as a social worker, to her esteemed legal background, to her efforts to clean up the Mississippi Department of Human Services--there is no one who could be better equipped for the job.”