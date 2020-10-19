HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Hinds County EMA, an 18-wheeler overturned Monday afternoon on Springridge Road.
The accident happened on Springridge Road just north of Highway 18. Crews temporarily closed the area due to the crash.
Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi governor names new commissioner for Child Protection Services
- Fire inside official California ballot drop box under arson investigation
- DEA announces 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- 18-wheeler overturns on Springridge Road in Hinds County
- Fight video released after two Columbus voters get into polling station tussle