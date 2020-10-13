18-wheeler overturns, slows traffic on Highway 18

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an 18-wheeler accident.

The 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 18 near Dentville Road Tuesday afternoon. According to state troopers, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and turned over onto its side.

The driver sustained non life threatening injuries from the traffic accident and was transported to Copiah medical hospital. The traffic accident is currently under investigation.

