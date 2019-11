FLOWERS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an 18-wheeler accident near I-20 in Warren County.

The tractor trailer was stuck in the ditch at the westbound entrance ramp to I-20 in Flowers.

Troopers said the 18-wheeler got stuck after the driver parked on the shoulder of the road.

Wrecker’s are on scene removing a tractor trailer from the ditch at the W/B entrance ramp to I-20 at Flowers. If you’re going to park on the shoulder, don’t forget to set your parking brake. pic.twitter.com/uV6Bqx3WTJ — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) November 26, 2019

Crews are working to remove the 18-wheeler.