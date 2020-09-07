18-year-old shot and killed in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened just after midnight on Abraham Drive off of Paxton Road. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to Merit Health River Region where Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time. There is also no suspect information.

