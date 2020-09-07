18-year-old shot and killed in Warren County

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened just after midnight on Abraham Drive off of Paxton Road. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to Merit Health River Region where Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time. There is also no suspect information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories