182 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,859 with 2,919 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 26. All of these deaths occurred between September 24 and September 26 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Lafayette
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Panola
|1
|Tate
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
