182 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,859 with 2,919 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 26. All of these deaths occurred between September 24 and September 26 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Covington1
Desoto1
Forrest2
Lafayette1
Monroe1
Panola1
Tate1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams94237
Alcorn82311
Amite33210
Attala67025
Benton2283
Bolivar184766
Calhoun52212
Carroll32012
Chickasaw68524
Choctaw1866
Claiborne46516
Clarke60346
Clay59618
Coahoma116229
Copiah119233
Covington82723
De Soto562361
Forrest250075
Franklin1933
George78213
Greene38717
Grenada109536
Hancock58822
Harrison388374
Hinds7148160
Holmes109859
Humphreys37815
Issaquena1053
Itawamba83121
Jackson352170
Jasper57715
Jefferson2439
Jefferson Davis34211
Jones249879
Kemper29015
Lafayette219340
Lamar172435
Lauderdale2064125
Lawrence43313
Leake96138
Lee274870
Leflore141381
Lincoln110453
Lowndes157958
Madison331289
Marion86835
Marshall111117
Monroe123669
Montgomery46520
Neshoba1580104
Newton77324
Noxubee55116
Oktibbeha180152
Panola150731
Pearl River89453
Perry42419
Pike124051
Pontotoc127916
Prentiss86317
Quitman3775
Rankin330879
Scott117627
Sharkey26613
Simpson104746
Smith53615
Stone37512
Sunflower147346
Tallahatchie77421
Tate100638
Tippah67217
Tishomingo69138
Tunica49715
Union99824
Walthall60226
Warren140950
Washington225977
Wayne90521
Webster33813
Wilkinson30518
Winston74219
Yalobusha43614
Yazoo106230
Total96,8592,919

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

