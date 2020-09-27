182 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 182 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 96,859 with 2,919 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. September 26. All of these deaths occurred between September 24 and September 26 in the counties below.

County Total Covington 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 2 Lafayette 1 Monroe 1 Panola 1 Tate 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

