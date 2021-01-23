1,856 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,856 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 263,023 with 5,752 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between January 15 and January 22, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Attala1
Covington1
Forrest2
Grenada1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jackson2
Jefferson1
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette1
Lee1
Monroe2
Noxubee1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin2
Smith1
Sunflower1
Wayne1

13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 28, 2020 and January 18, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Jefferson Davis1
Lafayette3
Lincoln1
Marshall1
Oktibbeha1
Sunflower1
Wayne1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2136717215
Alcorn27235412820
Amite101426547
Attala19696317336
Benton856234510
Bolivar410410922531
Calhoun140822284
Carroll106622479
Chickasaw1890445315
Choctaw6321310
Claiborne88325459
Clarke14726212230
Clay165837243
Coahoma24805412911
Copiah249049799
Covington21997313639
De Soto1767519111324
Forrest617712422450
Franklin69917404
George204339597
Greene113529526
Grenada22327215432
Hancock2918626914
Harrison1422420448165
Hinds16813331795119
Holmes17176810320
Humphreys84624338
Issaquena160600
Itawamba26806312522
Jackson1083919021730
Jasper179538362
Jefferson56821405
Jefferson Davis8832981
Jones666811421741
Kemper80520459
Lafayette51629818854
Lamar5039655213
Lauderdale609719243094
Lawrence106517272
Leake2373678914
Lee905014421441
Leflore311110923452
Lincoln30568817337
Lowndes551812025656
Madison856816835969
Marion22207315824
Marshall3552706415
Monroe367110818955
Montgomery111636549
Neshoba348515419756
Newton1990468615
Noxubee112926356
Oktibbeha40598221536
Panola38488110213
Pearl River346810515833
Perry104531217
Pike26898112534
Pontotoc376258666
Prentiss2525539915
Quitman708900
Rankin1116721939060
Scott259648614
Sharkey45117438
Simpson24217115720
Smith129226608
Stone1514258414
Sunflower29147511619
Tallahatchie156235507
Tate2796628019
Tippah2492501087
Tishomingo19416110227
Tunica88821182
Union35566312521
Walthall1143376813
Warren367410316938
Washington492312518939
Wayne2126346911
Webster961245811
Wilkinson59825245
Winston20737111637
Yalobusha1220348222
Yazoo25525613918
Total263,0235,75210,0711,873

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

