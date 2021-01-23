1,856 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,856 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 263,023 with 5,752 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-six deaths occurred between January 15 and January 22, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Attala
|1
|Covington
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lee
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Noxubee
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Wayne
|1
13 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 28, 2020 and January 18, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lafayette
|3
|Lincoln
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2136
|71
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2723
|54
|128
|20
|Amite
|1014
|26
|54
|7
|Attala
|1969
|63
|173
|36
|Benton
|856
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4104
|109
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1408
|22
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1066
|22
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1890
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|632
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|883
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1472
|62
|122
|30
|Clay
|1658
|37
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2480
|54
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2490
|49
|79
|9
|Covington
|2199
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|17675
|191
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6177
|124
|224
|50
|Franklin
|699
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2043
|39
|59
|7
|Greene
|1135
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2232
|72
|154
|32
|Hancock
|2918
|62
|69
|14
|Harrison
|14224
|204
|481
|65
|Hinds
|16813
|331
|795
|119
|Holmes
|1717
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|846
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2680
|63
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10839
|190
|217
|30
|Jasper
|1795
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|568
|21
|40
|5
|Jefferson Davis
|883
|29
|8
|1
|Jones
|6668
|114
|217
|41
|Kemper
|805
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5162
|98
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5039
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|6097
|192
|430
|94
|Lawrence
|1065
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2373
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|9050
|144
|214
|41
|Leflore
|3111
|109
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3056
|88
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5518
|120
|256
|56
|Madison
|8568
|168
|359
|69
|Marion
|2220
|73
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3552
|70
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3671
|108
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1116
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3485
|154
|197
|56
|Newton
|1990
|46
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1129
|26
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4059
|82
|215
|36
|Panola
|3848
|81
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3468
|105
|158
|33
|Perry
|1045
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2689
|81
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3762
|58
|66
|6
|Prentiss
|2525
|53
|99
|15
|Quitman
|708
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11167
|219
|390
|60
|Scott
|2596
|48
|61
|4
|Sharkey
|451
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2421
|71
|157
|20
|Smith
|1292
|26
|60
|8
|Stone
|1514
|25
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2914
|75
|116
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1562
|35
|50
|7
|Tate
|2796
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2492
|50
|108
|7
|Tishomingo
|1941
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|888
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3556
|63
|125
|21
|Walthall
|1143
|37
|68
|13
|Warren
|3674
|103
|169
|38
|Washington
|4923
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2126
|34
|69
|11
|Webster
|961
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|598
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2073
|71
|116
|37
|Yalobusha
|1220
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2552
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|263,023
|5,752
|10,071
|1,873
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.