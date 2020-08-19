19-year-old charged with aggravated assault in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in early August.
Vicksburg police said Standarious Spize, 19, was arrested just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the police department. He was wanted for shooting Willie Brown in the leg.
Spize will be held without bond overnight and return to Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, August 20, before Judge Angela Carpenter. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.
