19-year-old charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a kidnapping that happened on Tuesday, November 10.

Police said Christian Stiff kidnapped a woman in the 400 block of Maple Street. The incident ended in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive, where Stiff was arrested.

According to investigators, Stiff has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

