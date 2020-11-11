JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a kidnapping that happened on Tuesday, November 10.
Police said Christian Stiff kidnapped a woman in the 400 block of Maple Street. The incident ended in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive, where Stiff was arrested.
According to investigators, Stiff has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pennsylvania senators weigh in on the state of the election
- Entergy gives away 70,000 bulbs through nonprofit partners
- 19-year-old charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault in Jackson
- Lawrence County School District shifts to virtual learning
- Surviving the Twindemic: Dothan woman fights flu and COVID-19 at the same time