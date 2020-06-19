19-year-old North Carolina man arrested for shooting two people in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a gas station.

The shooting happened on Thursday, June 18, at the Exxon Blue Sky on Highway 12.

Police said Dennis Horton II of Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He turned himself in to police. A judge set Horton’s bond at $50,000 per charge.

The two victims, 19-year-old Kenwon Riley and 20-year-old Kahare Haynes, were both shot multiple times. Police said both victims were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

