19-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old male was shot and killed Saturday night in Vicksburg, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
The shooting happened on Elizabeth Circle. Officers found him shot in the chest around 9:00 p.m.
12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes avaliable.
