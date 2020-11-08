19-year-old shot, killed in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –  A 19-year-old male was shot and killed Saturday night in Vicksburg, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The shooting happened on Elizabeth Circle. Officers found him shot in the chest around 9:00 p.m.

