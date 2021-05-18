19-year-old shot multiple times in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL, SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Crystal Springs Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Monday.

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. on Phyliss Ann Drive. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said Jaquavious Stewart Brent was airlifted to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this investigation, you are asked to contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.