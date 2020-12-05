1,942 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,942 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 163,458 with 3,949 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-four deaths occurred between November 28 and December 4 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 2 Attala 1 Coahoma 2 Covington 2 Desoto 1 Forrest 2 Hinds 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 1 Madison 1 Marion 2 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Winston 3 Yalobusha 1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 22 and November 25, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Calhoun 1 Chickasaw 1 Clarke 1 Desoto 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 1 Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1515 52 70 14 Alcorn 1640 31 88 13 Amite 629 15 15 2 Attala 1284 37 126 24 Benton 512 18 44 10 Bolivar 2589 86 223 30 Calhoun 843 14 25 4 Carroll 795 15 45 9 Chickasaw 1149 33 48 14 Choctaw 386 7 1 0 Claiborne 598 16 43 9 Clarke 980 55 93 27 Clay 996 27 20 3 Coahoma 1610 46 127 11 Copiah 1776 41 72 9 Covington 1394 44 92 19 De Soto 10942 106 103 20 Forrest 4107 89 185 41 Franklin 394 6 4 1 George 1393 26 47 6 Greene 666 23 47 6 Grenada 1507 45 131 21 Hancock 1341 43 67 12 Harrison 7732 115 387 38 Hinds 10855 208 552 83 Holmes 1379 61 103 20 Humphreys 569 19 33 8 Issaquena 128 4 0 0 Itawamba 1694 37 100 17 Jackson 6808 131 194 20 Jasper 915 23 1 0 Jefferson 393 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 611 18 8 1 Jones 3927 90 190 38 Kemper 512 19 41 9 Lafayette 3492 59 152 35 Lamar 3148 50 44 12 Lauderdale 3802 150 344 79 Lawrence 774 14 27 2 Leake 1481 44 45 7 Lee 5646 98 201 39 Leflore 2196 93 196 48 Lincoln 2049 67 166 36 Lowndes 2679 68 130 37 Madison 5368 113 298 55 Marion 1287 50 120 19 Marshall 2314 51 58 15 Monroe 2192 78 176 52 Montgomery 816 26 53 9 Neshoba 2349 124 169 48 Newton 1163 29 47 10 Noxubee 754 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2657 63 199 31 Panola 2455 55 60 11 Pearl River 1709 71 118 24 Perry 704 27 20 7 Pike 1725 60 98 27 Pontotoc 2202 32 20 3 Prentiss 1608 34 93 11 Quitman 510 7 0 0 Rankin 6422 115 262 33 Scott 1684 30 30 3 Sharkey 338 17 43 8 Simpson 1579 54 138 19 Smith 774 16 55 8 Stone 859 15 58 9 Sunflower 2011 56 84 15 Tallahatchie 1016 27 33 7 Tate 1887 51 72 18 Tippah 1370 30 62 4 Tishomingo 1185 45 96 26 Tunica 641 19 15 2 Union 1825 26 46 11 Walthall 812 30 67 13 Warren 1930 59 142 27 Washington 3442 108 187 39 Wayne 1284 24 60 10 Webster 504 14 52 11 Wilkinson 434 22 20 5 Winston 1360 29 79 15 Yalobusha 764 29 81 21 Yazoo 1688 41 138 15 Total 163,458 3,949 8,015 1,482

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

