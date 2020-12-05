1,942 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,942 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 163,458 with 3,949 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-four deaths occurred between November 28 and December 4 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|2
|Attala
|1
|Coahoma
|2
|Covington
|2
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Hinds
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|2
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Winston
|3
|Yalobusha
|1
9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 22 and November 25, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Calhoun
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1515
|52
|70
|14
|Alcorn
|1640
|31
|88
|13
|Amite
|629
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1284
|37
|126
|24
|Benton
|512
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2589
|86
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|843
|14
|25
|4
|Carroll
|795
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1149
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|386
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|598
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|980
|55
|93
|27
|Clay
|996
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1610
|46
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1776
|41
|72
|9
|Covington
|1394
|44
|92
|19
|De Soto
|10942
|106
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4107
|89
|185
|41
|Franklin
|394
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1393
|26
|47
|6
|Greene
|666
|23
|47
|6
|Grenada
|1507
|45
|131
|21
|Hancock
|1341
|43
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7732
|115
|387
|38
|Hinds
|10855
|208
|552
|83
|Holmes
|1379
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|569
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|128
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1694
|37
|100
|17
|Jackson
|6808
|131
|194
|20
|Jasper
|915
|23
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|393
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|611
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|3927
|90
|190
|38
|Kemper
|512
|19
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3492
|59
|152
|35
|Lamar
|3148
|50
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|3802
|150
|344
|79
|Lawrence
|774
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1481
|44
|45
|7
|Lee
|5646
|98
|201
|39
|Leflore
|2196
|93
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2049
|67
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2679
|68
|130
|37
|Madison
|5368
|113
|298
|55
|Marion
|1287
|50
|120
|19
|Marshall
|2314
|51
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2192
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|816
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2349
|124
|169
|48
|Newton
|1163
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|754
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2657
|63
|199
|31
|Panola
|2455
|55
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1709
|71
|118
|24
|Perry
|704
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1725
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2202
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1608
|34
|93
|11
|Quitman
|510
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6422
|115
|262
|33
|Scott
|1684
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|338
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1579
|54
|138
|19
|Smith
|774
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|859
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|2011
|56
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1016
|27
|33
|7
|Tate
|1887
|51
|72
|18
|Tippah
|1370
|30
|62
|4
|Tishomingo
|1185
|45
|96
|26
|Tunica
|641
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1825
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|812
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1930
|59
|142
|27
|Washington
|3442
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1284
|24
|60
|10
|Webster
|504
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|434
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1360
|29
|79
|15
|Yalobusha
|764
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1688
|41
|138
|15
|Total
|163,458
|3,949
|8,015
|1,482
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1,942 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Vicksburg police officer shot in Jackson
- Vicksburg Police: Teen shot in head overnight
- Magee completes undefeated season, captures first state championship since 2000
- Oak Grove snaps Oxford’s 25-game winning streak, wins 6A state championship in final seconds