1,942 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,942 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 163,458 with 3,949 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-four deaths occurred between November 28 and December 4 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn2
Attala1
Coahoma2
Covington2
Desoto1
Forrest2
Hinds1
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Madison1
Marion2
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Winston3
Yalobusha1

9 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 22 and November 25, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Calhoun1
Chickasaw1
Clarke1
Desoto1
Hancock1
Harrison1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1515527014
Alcorn1640318813
Amite62915152
Attala12843712624
Benton512184410
Bolivar25898622330
Calhoun84314254
Carroll79515459
Chickasaw1149334814
Choctaw386710
Claiborne59816439
Clarke980559327
Clay99627203
Coahoma16104612711
Copiah177641729
Covington1394449219
De Soto1094210610320
Forrest41078918541
Franklin394641
George139326476
Greene66623476
Grenada15074513121
Hancock1341436712
Harrison773211538738
Hinds1085520855283
Holmes13796110320
Humphreys56919338
Issaquena128400
Itawamba16943710017
Jackson680813119420
Jasper9152310
Jefferson39312153
Jefferson Davis6111881
Jones39279019038
Kemper51219419
Lafayette34925915235
Lamar3148504412
Lauderdale380215034479
Lawrence77414272
Leake148144457
Lee56469820139
Leflore21969319648
Lincoln20496716636
Lowndes26796813037
Madison536811329855
Marion12875012019
Marshall2314515815
Monroe21927817652
Montgomery81626539
Neshoba234912416948
Newton1163294710
Noxubee75417214
Oktibbeha26576319931
Panola2455556011
Pearl River17097111824
Perry70427207
Pike1725609827
Pontotoc220232203
Prentiss1608349311
Quitman510700
Rankin642211526233
Scott168430303
Sharkey33817438
Simpson15795413819
Smith77416558
Stone85915589
Sunflower2011568415
Tallahatchie101627337
Tate1887517218
Tippah137030624
Tishomingo1185459626
Tunica64119152
Union1825264611
Walthall812306713
Warren19305914227
Washington344210818739
Wayne1284246010
Webster504145211
Wilkinson43422205
Winston1360297915
Yalobusha764298121
Yazoo16884113815
Total163,4583,9498,0151,482

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

