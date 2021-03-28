196 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 196 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with one additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number cases to 304,616 with 7,001 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams241381
Alcorn294963
Amite117837
Attala212873
Benton96425
Bolivar4741125
Calhoun161730
Carroll120525
Chickasaw203355
Choctaw72316
Claiborne100830
Clarke174775
Clay181654
Coahoma287775
Copiah288261
Covington253180
De Soto20462246
Forrest7468143
Franklin80322
George236546
Greene129333
Grenada252680
Hancock367184
Harrison17315298
Hinds19644401
Holmes185071
Humphreys94131
Issaquena1686
Itawamba294276
Jackson13010241
Jasper218847
Jefferson64127
Jefferson Davis104032
Jones8240156
Kemper94425
Lafayette5918116
Lamar604084
Lauderdale7050233
Lawrence124922
Leake259373
Lee9802168
Leflore3459123
Lincoln3840106
Lowndes6218144
Madison9799207
Marion263878
Marshall421799
Monroe4042130
Montgomery125040
Neshoba3952174
Newton241757
Noxubee125131
Oktibbeha451497
Panola4412102
Pearl River4375137
Perry124538
Pike3134101
Pontotoc414872
Prentiss274358
Quitman78616
Rankin13209272
Scott306872
Sharkey49417
Simpson284884
Smith157134
Stone176730
Sunflower326788
Tallahatchie174340
Tate319080
Tippah282568
Tishomingo219867
Tunica101925
Union400274
Walthall129342
Warren4242117
Washington5263132
Wayne260641
Webster113132
Wilkinson63927
Winston225080
Yalobusha155336
Yazoo302367
Total304,6167,001

