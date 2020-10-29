19th Annual Hobnob Mississippi held at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19th Annual Hobnob Mississippi was held at Trustmark Park on Thursday. The virtual political event was joined by local leaders and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.) and incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

The economy was the big topic of the conversation.

Commissioner of Insurance and Mississippi Fire Marshall Mike Chaney discussed the importance of having telemedicine, especially for rural areas in Mississippi after five hospitals permanetly closed in the state within the last five years.

Ultimately, state and local leaders said from an economic standpoint, the state is heading in the right direction.

“As we look to the future, it’s looking better and better. The economy is coming back, places are re-opening. The economy is being restored,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

