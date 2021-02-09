1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers Return Home

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard welcomes home approximately 180 Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Thompson Field in Flowood.

After a send-off ceremony at the East Central Community College in Decatur, March 6, 2020, the

battalion conducted mobilization readiness training in Fort Bliss, Texas before conducting their geographically dispersed mission.

The Newton-based battalion deployed in support of two different missions – one in the National Capital Region and the other in the European area of operations. The group arriving on February 9 is a contingency of the National Capitol Region support deployment.

There were four previous flights that arrived at the Jackson Airport on Friday, February 5, bringing home approximately 35 Soldiers of the battalion who served on the European contingency mission.