COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – A weak magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred Wednesday morning just after 1:30 in Covington County. The epicenter was just two miles east of Collins.

This is Mississippi’s first earthquake of 2021. Last year, the state had five minor quakes.