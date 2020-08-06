$2.2 million awarded to Mississippi colleges and universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded grants through the Student Support Services Program to the following:

RECIPIENT AMOUNT CONTACT Copiah-Lincoln Community College $338,971 Janice Jarvis(601) 446-1114 Holmes Community College $337,287 Linda A. Jones(662) 472-9002 Mississippi Valley State University $305,957 Martha Smith(662) 254-3473 Jackson State University $261,888 Mitchell M. Shears(601) 979-5837 Jackson State University $261,888 Mitchell M. Shears(601) 979-5837 Hinds Community College $329,897 Tara Johnson(601) 885-7045 Alcorn State University $392,322 Mary Coleman(601) 877-6221

The funds will be used to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

