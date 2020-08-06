$2.2 million awarded to Mississippi colleges and universities

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded grants through the Student Support Services Program to the following:

RECIPIENTAMOUNTCONTACT
Copiah-Lincoln Community College$338,971Janice Jarvis(601) 446-1114
Holmes Community College$337,287Linda A. Jones(662) 472-9002
Mississippi Valley State University$305,957Martha Smith(662) 254-3473
Jackson State University$261,888 Mitchell M. Shears(601) 979-5837
Hinds Community College$329,897Tara Johnson(601) 885-7045
Alcorn State University$392,322Mary Coleman(601) 877-6221

The funds will be used to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.

