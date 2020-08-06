$2.2 million awarded to Mississippi colleges and universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded grants through the Student Support Services Program to the following:
|RECIPIENT
|AMOUNT
|CONTACT
|Copiah-Lincoln Community College
|$338,971
|Janice Jarvis(601) 446-1114
|Holmes Community College
|$337,287
|Linda A. Jones(662) 472-9002
|Mississippi Valley State University
|$305,957
|Martha Smith(662) 254-3473
|Jackson State University
|$261,888
|Mitchell M. Shears(601) 979-5837
|Hinds Community College
|$329,897
|Tara Johnson(601) 885-7045
|Alcorn State University
|$392,322
|Mary Coleman(601) 877-6221
The funds will be used to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their postsecondary education.
