2.5 ounces of crystal meth seized during search in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested on January 21, 2020, by Metro Narcotics Agents and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. They searched a home on Wildwood Trail in Hattiesburg after getting a warrant.

During the search, agents seized 2.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Terrance Clemons, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

Keith Smith, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

Clemons and Smith were booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

