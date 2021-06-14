2 arrested, 1 wanted after armed carjacking in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two suspects in connection to an armed carjacking that happened early Monday morning. They are working to find a third suspect.

Police said officers responded to Mark Apartments on Lake Harbour Drive just before 6:00 a.m. According to investigators, two suspects took a Honda Civic from a neighbor at the apartment complex. Police said they received a description of the suspects’ vehicle from the victim.

Officers later located the suspects’ vehicle, and the three suspects led the officers on a chase into Jackson. Police said the the vehicle wrecked on Shady Lane. Two men, 19-year-old Dajuan Reed and 18-year-old Montavious Wilson, were arrested. Police did not find the third suspect who ran away from the wrecked vehicle.

Dajuan Reed

Montavious Wilson

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and no one was injured.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle had been stolen out of Jackson on June 12. They have not located the stolen Honda Civic at this time.