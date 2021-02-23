2 arrested for double homicide, Natchez police search for third suspect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Natchez Police Department arrested two men and currently searching for a third in connection to a double homicide that happened in 2018.

Police said on November 9, 2018 officers of the Natchez Police Department responded to 69 East Franklin Street (Stew Pot), in reference to shots fired. Officers noticed a 2006 Honda crashed into the wall of the Stew Pot. Officers discovered the vehicle had been shot several times. Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez, and Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were killed in the incident.

Jameco Davis and Kendarrius Davis have been charged with two counts of murder. No bond has been set.

At this time, police are actively looking for Jacqlaurence Jackson in connection with the double homicide.

Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Jacqlaurence Jackson, 22 (Source: Natchez Police Department)

If you know the whereabouts of Jacqlaurence Jackson, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442- 5001.