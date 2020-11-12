2 arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force arrested two individuals on drug charges. Police said Shawn White, 34, and Shun Seals, 36, both of Petal, were arrested by task force agents in the 200 block of Bennett Street in Petal.

White was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school, while in possession of a firearm.

Seals was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school, and possession of ecstasy.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, agents seized $3,717, a firearm, and other drug paraphernalia during the investigation. Both individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: