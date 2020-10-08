2 arrested with drugs during traffic stop in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On October 1, deputies of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on J B Horne Road in the Brooklyn Community. Following a short pursuit, deputies detained two suspects.

Deputies said drugs and paraphernalia were discovered and the two suspects were subsequently arrested.

Daniel Joseph Hobson, 32, of Hattiesburg, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct.

Daniel Joseph Hobson, 32

Rebecca Leigh Gibson, 40, of Lumberton, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Rebecca Leigh Gibson, 40

Hobson and Gibson were transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.