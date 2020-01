CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of 34-year-old Aaron Smith in Canton.

After receiving a call about a shooting on Wednesday, investigators found Smith lying in the yard of a home on Jackson Street.

According to police, Smith was shot in the left side of his back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jeremy Flowers and Stacie Cheeks are charged with murder.

22-year-old Jeremy Flowers (left) and 33-year-old Stacie Cheeks (right)

Authorities said more arrests are possible.