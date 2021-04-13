2 children injured during domestic dispute, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said two children were injured during a domestic dispute between a man and a woman Monday night. The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Meadowmont Drive.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the man and woman ended their relationship five days ago. He said the woman noticed the man’s vehicle in the driveway when she came home. She attempted to drive away, but police said the man fired shots into her vehicle.

Brown said a 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were both inside the vehicle. Both were shot once. The children are expected to be okay, and the mother was not injured.

There’s no word on if the man has been arrested at this time.