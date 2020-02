SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A flash flood warning is in effect for southern Smith County and northeast Covington County until 7:30 p.m.

Emergency Management reported the failure of a dam two miles south of Taylorsville. There may be flooding just north of County Road 14 from Lyon Creek to Old Gilmer Road.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, no homes are threatened at this time. Crews are applying sandbags to County Road 14 in Taylorsville.