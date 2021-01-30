2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on West Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening on West Street and Mitchell Avenue.

According to Officer Sam Brown, two men were fatally wounded while sitting inside a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier Saturday morning. One was shot in the head, another was shot in the neck.

A 17-year-old male was also shot in the shoulder in the same vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.