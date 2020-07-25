Coronavirus Information

2 dead after fatal house fire in Tylertown

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are dead following a fatal house fire in Tylertown Saturday morning.

According to Walthall County Fire Coordinator Jimmy Boyd, the fire occurred at 87 Johnson Smith Road. Once local authorities and the state fire marshal responded to the scene, the home was already destroyed.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire. The identities of victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

