LUCEDALE, Miss (WKRG)- The Mississippi Highway patrol is on the scene of a highway collapse west of Lucedale.

Troopers say both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed, killing two people and injuring up to 10 others.

Here’s some video of another vantage point where you can see more cars and the full road collapse in #lucedale. It’s a grim scene. pic.twitter.com/DWlBjTw3Ha — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) August 31, 2021

Rescue teams and emergency personnel are on scene searching for more survivors.