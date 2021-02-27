2 dead, several injured in shooting at Claiborne County nightclub

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning

According to Sheriff Edward Goods, a man and woman was killed and at least six others were wounded at Wilson’s Lounge in Pattison near Port Gibson.

The Sheriff’s Department believes gatherings are the root of crime in the area. They said they’ve been tackling gatherings in this area, but this one slipped through the cracks. Six people are now in police custody.

“From what we are gathering local musicians and rap beef. From my understanding that has been going on for the last couple of weeks different rap songs. They are dissing each other and it came to a head tonight,” said Sheriff Goods.

Sheriff Goods said he believes this is an isolated incident. The Adams County, Warren County and Vicksburg Police Department are working to arrest more people in connection to this crime.