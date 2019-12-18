2 arrested, one wanted in convenience store robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department and the US Marshals Services arrested and charged 19-year-old Brad Ringgold with armed robbery.
The robbery is related to a June convenience store on North State Street.
Investigators said three men were armed with guns when they entered the store. They were wearing masks and hoods. The suspects reportedly took cash from the business before running towards Robinhood Road.
Ringgold is the second suspect to be arrested and charged, 17-year-old Quandarius Elam being the first.