2 arrested, one wanted in convenience store robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department and the US Marshals Services arrested and charged 19-year-old Brad Ringgold with armed robbery.

The robbery is related to a June convenience store on North State Street.

Investigators said three men were armed with guns when they entered the store. They were wearing masks and hoods. The suspects reportedly took cash from the business before running towards Robinhood Road.

#JPD is investigating a business robbery that occurred in the 4700 block of N. State St. just before 10pm. Three armed males, wearing masks and hoods, took cash before fleeing south towards Robinhood Rd. No injuries. Anyone with info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/gFbbPnTfQQ — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 13, 2019

Ringgold is the second suspect to be arrested and charged, 17-year-old Quandarius Elam being the first.