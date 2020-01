COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Covington County Sheriff’s Department said a second escaped inmate has been captured.

Alex Knight was arrested on Thursday at 25 Galjour Lane in Seminary. He was arrested for escape, and two others were arrested at the location for hindering prosecution.

During the arrests, one person was injured.

Deputies said a third inmate, Christopher Love, is still at large.

Christopher Love

Escapee Dillion Parr was arrested in Hot Coffee on January 17, 2020.