2 firefighters help deliver baby boy in Mission Viejo parking lot

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KTLA) — A couple pulled over into a medical clinic parking lot in California last week when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time to deliver their baby.

The couple, who asked to be identified only as Mike and Melissa, were 15 minutes away from the hospital on July 3 when Melissa started having labor pain, saying the baby was coming now.

“I thought we had hours, not minutes,” said Melissa, who is now a mother of three.

Two Orange County firefighters, Kyle Crossen and Kai Brody, arrived and helped deliver the baby boy in the front seat of the couple’s car.

“This was one of those high-risk, low-frequency calls, but it’s also one of those calls where if everything goes well, it’s the scariest day for someone, but the most rewarding experience ever,” Brody said.

Said Crossen: “It’s very exciting for both of us because typically, we’re being called out to somebody’s worst day, and to be there on … what would be one of their best days was something that was very special for me.”

Mike and Melissa say they are grateful that everything went well and are thankful for the firefighters’ quick actions.

On Thursday, the couple had a reunion with Crossen and Brody via a Zoom video call so they could introduce their baby boy to the pair who helped deliver him.

The baby’s name is Silas Malachi, with his middle name a nod to the firefighters, Kyle and Kai.