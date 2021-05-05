2 former Biloxi School District employees indicted for fraud, embezzlement

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office have arrested two former maintenance employees at the Biloxi Public School District. Michael Ludlow and Mickey Bellande, Jr., were both indicted for fraud and embezzlement. Demand letters were presented to both men upon arrest.

According to White, Ludlow is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets from October 2020 to November 2020 to embezzle money from the Biloxi Public School District. He was allegedly absent from work during time he claimed to be present. Ludlow also purportedly conducted personal business at other times he was on the clock and being paid by the school district. Special Agents presented a $6,678.32 demand letter to Ludlow when he was arrested.

Investigators also believe Ludlow purchased controlled substances during the workday while using a district-owned vehicle away from school property.

Michael Ludlow

Mickey Bellande, Jr.

White said Bellande also submitted fraudulent timesheets from May 2020 to August 2020 in order to embezzle from the school district. He is accused of clocking into work and returning to his home for extended periods of time. He also allegedly used a district-owned vehicle to conduct his own personal business. Bellande was issued a $2,870.99 demand letter when he was arrested.

Both Ludlow and Bellande were taken into custody at their respective homes on Wednesday morning with assistance from other law enforcement agencies. Bond for both men will be set by the court.