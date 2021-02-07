2 in custody, 1 wanted for deadly shooting at Jasco gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Jasco gas station Sunday afternoon.

Officer Sam Brown said a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times inside the Woodrow Wilson Avenue business. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined the shooting was possibly an ambush. Police said two suspects are in custody, and one suspect was shot and is still at large.

Brown said officers recovered two guns and some drugs outside the business.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.