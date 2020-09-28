2 in custody after police chase in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a police chase in Richland.

The incident happened Sunday evening before 6:30 pm. when police attempted to pull a vehicle over on Highway 49 for a window tint violation and a tag violation.

Police say the while the car did show signs of being pulled over, the driver took off at a high rate of speed on Highway 80.

Alexis Fulgham and Wendy Palmer were inside the car when the chase finally ended near the Autozone on Ellis Avenue in Jackson.

Fulgham is facing several charges including felony fleeing.

Palmer is charged with failure to comply with officers demands and a failure to appear warrant in Richland.

Fulgham will be transported to Rankin County Jail and Palmer is paying her old warrant and bonding on her misd. charge.

