2 in custody for robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested by Vicksburg police in connection to a robbery.

According to investigators, on July 20, 2020, a homeowner on Cossar Court said he was robbed by a man wearing a mask. The suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife and stole his wallet and a credit card.

On Wednesday morning, two suspects were arrested and appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Peter Haggard, 50, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of armed robbery, with a $15,000.00 bond for each charge.

Tiffany Smith, 42, was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and one count of Armed Robbery, with the same $30,000.00 bond amount.

Both defendants were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

