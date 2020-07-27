2 in custody for shooting in Rankin County

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a teen are in custody for allegedly shooting a man in the leg in Rankin County. The shooting happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in the 100 block of Maple Street in Florence.

Witnesses said that two suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black sedan after firing several shots. Deputies were able to locate the car and observed the two suspects throwing guns out of the car before stopping.

The two were identified as Cody Daniel Herrington and a 17 year old male. Both were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies later located the handguns. Both suspects were taken to the Rankin County Jail. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

