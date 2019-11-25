2 indicted, accused of burning child with scalding water

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff’s office in Mississippi is investigating what happened to two men who were found dead along a rural stretch of road over the weekend.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told news outlets a driver discovered the two bodies early Sunday morning in a small community in the northwest part of the state, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Oxford. Investigators say both men had multiple gunshot wounds. WHBQ-TV reports Lance said it appears the bodies were dumped there. News outlets report deputies think the victims were in their early 20s.

Authorities haven’t identified the victims or any suspects.