2 inmates die in hospitals over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), two inmates housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died at off-site hospitals over the weekend.

MDOC officials said 69-year-old Joe Taylor Jr. died Sunday night at the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale. Taylor was serving 15 years for aggravated DUI in Montgomery County. He was sentenced on October 9, 2014.

The second inmate died Saturday morning at Merit Health Central in Jackson. According to MDOC, his name is being withheld pending family notification. In each case, no foul play is suspected.

MDOC said the inmates have been hospitalized on and off during the last several months.

