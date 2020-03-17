2 inmates escape from Wilkinson County Community Work Center

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 23-year-old Bobby Charles Morgan and 20-year-old Caleb Andrew Johnston were unaccounted for about 4:30 p.m. Both are white males, similar in build and weight, with green eyes and brown hair. They are serving prison sentences for property crimes.

Morgan stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Bobby Charles Morgan

Johnston is 5 feet 8 inches tall at 155 pounds.

Caleb Andrew Johnston

Morgan is serving 11 years for four counts of burglary in Harrison County. He was first sentenced October 2017.

Johnston is serving 16 years for six sentences: two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary, all in Franklin County. He was first sentenced in August 2016.

Anyone with information about these men should contact the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.