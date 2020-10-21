2 inmates housed at state prison in Rankin County die

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), two inmates housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Tuesday at different locations.

Frank Mackabee, 61, was pronounced dead at Jackson’s Merit Health Central, where he had been since Sept. 29, and Darrell Weathersby, 55, was found unresponsive in his bed in an open-dormitory area of the prison.

In each case, the cause and the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Mackabee was serving four sentences – including life for homicide/murder in Covington County. He was sentenced on June 27, 1991. He had already been convicted of armed robbery and two counts of residential burglary, both in Lincoln County, dating to Jan. 25, 1977.

Weathersby was serving five years for felony DUI in Carroll County. He was sentenced on April 2, 2020.

