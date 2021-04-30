2 Jackson firefighters hurt after being hit by a driver on interstate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, two Jackson firefighters were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

According to the Jackson Fire Department PIO, Rescue 17 responded to an accident on Canton Mart Road and I-55 S Frontage Road, where a car ran into a pole at the intersection.

Investigators said once fighters arrived on the scene, they approached the vehicle and discovered the driver had appeared to be asleep. Once they opened the door, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and left the scene, hitting the unit that the captain and lieutenant were in.

The driver then backed into the intersection on the other side of the bridge and left the scene heading north on 1-55.

The inured firefighters were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Jackson Fire Department (JFD), the driver of the vehicle is in custody.

JFD said he had $19,579 in the vehicle and drugs.