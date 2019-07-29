2 Jackson men charged in Hub City grocery store killing

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Jackson Police arrest two men in connection to a Hattiesburg homicide.

Hattiesburg Police report 20-year-old Jatyran Tuggle, aka “Tug”, and Jaquarious Randle, aka “Quay,” were arrested in Jackson Friday.

Tuggle was taken into custody in a home in the 2100 block of Gaites Lane, and Randle was taken into custody at a car wash in the 900 block of I-20 Frontage Road.

The two were wanted in connection to the shooting death of Lisa Nguyen, one of the owners of Steelman Grocery in Hattiesburg.

Nguyen was killed in an attempted robbery back on July 20.

Both have been charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity, and aggravated assault.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker released a statement regarding the arrest:

“I want to thank the entire Hattiesburg Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division on their tireless effort working to solve the Lisa Nguyen homicide… Today we have taken a major step forward in bringing all persons involved in this heinous act of violence to justice… We will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence and disregard for human life… I want every criminal element who thinks they can come into the city of Hattiesburg and commit these types of crimes to know we will not rest until we track you down, and bring you to justice… No citizen should have to suffer the loss and pain of a loved one, like the Nguyen and Paige families have had to endure… We continue to ask that anyone in the public with any information please, do the right thing and come forward to help get justice for these families.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Hattiesburg Police or Crime Stoppers.