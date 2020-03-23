Breaking News
42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

2 killed after being hit by train in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly train vs. car accident.

The incident happened just before 7:30 Sunday night at the Hartley Lane Crossing in Crystal Springs.

According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, 38-year-old Lori D. Jackson was driving a Lexus SUV when it was hit by a train. Jackson and the passenger, 35-year-old Kenya Brown Wilson, died from their injuries.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, the Crystal Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Hinds County Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Sheriff Swilley said there are no arms at the crossing, but work was recently done to the lighting in the area.

