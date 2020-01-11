2 killed as severe storms move east

DALLAS (AP) – Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.

Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. A Louisiana sheriff says a man was killed when a tree fell on his home. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri.

Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of Texas, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward Saturday.