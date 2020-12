HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man and a woman were killed when a train hit a vehicle. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street.

Investigators said an infant was transported from the scene with injuries. There’s no word on the infant’s condition.

The accident is under investigation at this time.

