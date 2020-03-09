2 men, 1 woman shot during bonfire party in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Countryside Road during a bonfire party on private property.

Two male victims were both shot in the abdomen. They were taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The third victim was a woman. Pace said she was shot in the leg and admitted to River Region. The victims’ current conditions have not been released.

Pace stated authorities have a suspect and are looking for him. If you have any information about the case, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).